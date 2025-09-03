Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Blue Ant Media to acquire Thunderbird Entertainment in $63m deal 
TV industry pays tribute after sudden death of Plum Pictures co-MD Will Daws
Netflix, OGM, CBS alums set up vertical video prodco Shorties Studios
WBD wants potential buyers to increase offers in second round of M&A bids, sets Dec 1 deadline
Atresmedia readies Spanish adaptation of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service from Fox

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE