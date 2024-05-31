AMC Networks’ Minimax and Finland’s YLE pick up Once Upon a Time… The Objects!

AMC Networks International’s children’s channel Minimax and Finnish pubcaster YLE have picked up French kids’ edutainment series Once Upon a Time… The Objects!

Minimax has acquired the show for the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia and Croatia.

Warner Bros Discovery Italy also recently acquired the series for kids’ nets Boomerang and Cartoonito.

Coproduced by French prodcos Samka and Procidis, Once Upon a Time… The Objects! (78×7′) is the latest series in the Once Upon a Time franchise. The first series, Once Upon a Time… Man, aired in 1978 and offered an animated history of mankind.

Once Upon a Time… The Objects! teaches children about everyday objects, 78 of them in total, with the main character Maestro giving kids the opportunity to discover different fields of knowledge and understand how the objects have played a role in the history of humankind.

It premiered on France Télévisions, Hot in Israel and RTS in Switzerland earlier this year, and will air globally on TV5 Monde in June.