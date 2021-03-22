Amazon adopts Children from Bahnhof Zoo

Amazon Prime Video has agreed a global deal to stream scripted series We Children from Bahnhof Zoo, based on the autobiography of the same name by Christiane F.

Coproduced by Germany’s Constantin Television, Amazon Studios, Wilma Film in the Czech Republic and Italy’s Cattleya, the eight-parter will be available on the streamer this month in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, France, Spain and Benelux. It will become available in Italy in May.

The show has also been picked up by HBO Europe, Viaplay in Poland and the Baltics, Cosmote TV in Greece, More TV in Russia and CIS, and bluTV in Turkey.

We Children from Bahnhof Zoo follows the lives of a group of six hedonistic friends in Berlin as they navigate euphoric highs and dark and dangerous lows.

Philipp Kadelbach (SS-GB, Perfume, Generation War) directs and Annette Hess (Weissensee, Ku’damm 56) is head writer and creative producer, with Sophie von Uslar (NSU: German History X, Tannbach – Line of Separation) and Oliver Berben (The Typist, Perfume, Shadowhunters) producing.

The book by Christiane F (full name Christiane Vera Felscherinow) was previously adapted into a film in 1981, also called Christiane F.

Jens Richter, CEO of the show’s distributor Fremantle Media International, said: “Showcasing an astonishing cast of fresh talent as they take viewers on a blistering coming-of-age journey, this cross-generational series speaks to both fans of the original and a new generation on issues including friendship, love, heartbreak and trauma.”