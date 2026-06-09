ABC to adapt Isabella Maldonado crime novel A Forgotten Kill, Justin Hartley on board

Disney-owned US broadcast network ABC has gone into development on a series adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s crime novel A Forgotten Kill, with actor Justin Hartley (Tracker, This is Us) set to executive produce via his company Change Up Productions.

The project, which was first reported by Deadline, comes from writer, executive producer and showrunner Diana Son (Line of Fire) and director and exec producer Ken Olin, with Maldonado also exec producing.

The novel follows an FBI codebreaker who, a decade after her eyewitness testimony sent her mother to prison for murdering her father, teams up with an NYPD detective to hunt a serial killer whose taunting riddles force her to reopen the case – and reveal new truths that could change everything she believes about her past.

In addition to Line of Fire, which was greenlit by NBC last month as part of its 2026/27 programming line-up, Son’s credits include Butterly (Prime Video), Thirteen Reasons Why (Netflix) and American Crime (ABC).

Hartley’s production banner Change Up is currently under an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television. He is currently the star of CBS drama Tracker, which aired its season three finale on May 24.