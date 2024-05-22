5X Media signs social influencer Rami Zeinn, Monkey Man star Makarand Deshpande

5X Media, the LA-, South Africa- and Madrid-based studio has linked with actor and social media influencer Rami Zeinn and Monkey Man star, actor-writer-director Makarand Deshpande.

Zeinn has amassed more than 16 million followers on TikTok and in excess of one million on YouTube, while Indian actor and writer Deshpande was recently seen in Dev Patel’s feature film Monkey Man.

The signings to 5X’s talent management unit come as the company looks to develop, finance, produce and sell projects worldwide having been founded last year by Scott Einbinder, former co-CEO of Cristal Pictures.

Former Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman and former Bunim/Murray Productions CEO Gil Goldschein joined the company, which describes itself as an international production studio, talent management and TV/film sales company, as co-CEOs late last year.

5X has also added to its talent management team with talent manager Michael Morriatti joining and literary manager Michael Swidler promoted to partner. Swidler joined the company at its inception in January 2023, having previously worked in TV literary as an agent at Paradigm.

“Michael Morriatti is a proven trailblazer in the expansion of talent management well beyond the traditional entertainment platforms,” said 5X Media Shtruzman and Goldschein in a joint statement.

“Michael Swidler has exceeded all of our expectations and is very deserving of this promotion. Both are pivotal in our plans to grow our talent management division with the same borderless and multi-platform mindset that defines 5X’s approach to everything we do.”