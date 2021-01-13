NBC drops into Keshet sinkhole drama

US broadcast network NBC has ordered a Keshet Studios drama about a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens up in LA for its 2021/22 season.

La Brea, which has been in the works with Universal Television and Keshet Studios since last year, sees a sinkhole separate a mother and son from father and daughter.

When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

The show’s writer is David Applebaum (NCIS: New Orleans), who also executive produces alongside Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff and others.

Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo are attached to star, with additional cast members to be announced shortly, NBC said.

The series order comes after NBC put a local version of Keshet’s Israeli drama format The A Word into development last month.

Meanwhile, NBC has also ordered two new comedies from the talent behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore for its 2021/22 season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Phil Augusta Jackson will write and executive produce Grand Crew, a single-cam comedy from Universal Television about a group of black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love in a wine bar.

Meanwhile, Superstore creator Justin Spitzer is working on American Auto, a single-cam comedy from Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, it sees a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

The series pick-ups come after Susan Rovner took on the role of chairman of entertainment content, across NBCUniversal’s television portfolio, which includes NBC, the company’s six cable networks and streaming service Peacock.

Lisa Katz, who was recently named president of scripted content as part of Rovner’s team, said: “Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view. While these shows are very different thematically, what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building and compelling storytelling.”