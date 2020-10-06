NBCU confirms Rovner as content boss

NBCUniversal (NBCU) has confirmed veteran Warner Bros Television (WBTV) exec Susan Rovner in the role of chairman, entertainment content at its television and streaming unit.

Rovner will lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and fledgling streaming service Peacock.

News broke last month that Rovner was set to take up the role after over two decades with Warner Bros, where she was most recently co-president of WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

During her time with the company, 18 series developed by Rovner or under her leadership have reached the 100-episode milestone.

Rovner started her new role yesterday and will work with Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, while reporting to television and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus.

NBCU has been searching for an exec to lead its new entertainment programming unit after Paul Telegdy left following allegations of professional misconduct.

The new unit consists of various groups focusing on scripted, unscripted, late-night and alternative and has primary oversight of all original entertainment programming for the NBC broadcast network, cable entertainment networks and Peacock.

The unit will work with the company’s internal studios Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and NBCU International Studios as well as outside production companies.

NBCU brought its television networks and fledgling streaming service Peacock into one division, led by Lazarus, in May.

“Susan is the bold creative force we need as we rethink the future of our business,” Lazarus said. “Throughout this process I have been consistently impressed by her strong perspective, track record of success and passion for content. Susan joins a great team that is poised to begin a new era at NBCU.”

“I have such enormous respect for Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity,” Rovner said.

“I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership. NBCU has a deep-rooted tradition of having the best programming from visionary creators, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible organization as it builds on that legacy to head into the future.”