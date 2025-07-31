Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit at Content London adds speakers as sector booms

With the global microdrama market already exceeding US$5bn and set to triple by 2033, this year’s Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit at Content London promises a powerhouse line-up of innovators redefining next-generation storytelling.

Representing some of the cutting-edge platforms and creative talent fuelling the surge of vertical, mobile-first series content, the newly confirmed headline speakers are: Viddsee’s Ho Jia Jian, Vigloo’s Han Choi, Holywater’s Anatolii Kasianov, Goodshort’s Ivy Yu, Inkitt’s Lily Darragh Harty, Kedoo Entertainment’s Olivier Bernard and Sea Star Production’s Bethany Thomson.

These trailblazers are not just adapting to industry change, they are shaping the future of vertical storytelling, driving record audience growth and pioneering digital formats that are redefining series content worldwide.

Speaking at Content London:

Ho Jia Jian

CEO and founder

Viddsee

Under Ho’s leadership, Viddsee has amassed over three billion views and built a vibrant community of more than 5,000 storytellers, delivering unique narratives through a data-driven creative approach across multiple platforms. As Viddsee expands its footprint in the scripted content arena, the company is committed to developing compelling original works that highlight Asian perspectives in both longform and microdrama formats.

Han Choi

US content team lead

Vigloo

Choi leads the planning, production and distribution of all US original microdrama titles at Vigloo. With a background in global content business at CJ ENM and Kakao Entertainment, she brings K-content expertise to Vigloo’s creative process, from script sourcing to post-production, helping shape its distinct vertical storytelling. This year, she will oversee the launch of over 100 original titles in the US market.

Anatolii Kasianov

Co-founder and co-CEO

Holywater Tech

Kasianov leads technology, analytics, marketing and production for Holywater’s flagship platforms. Under his leadership, My Drama has become a top-five vertical streaming platform globally, recognised by TechCrunch, Forbes and the Webby Awards. In its first year, My Drama launched more than 70 original titles, surpassed 10 million downloads and partnered with leading US creators including Scott Brown (former producer for MrBeast, Larry King and Dwayne Johnson).

Ivy Yu

Producer/director

GoodShort

Yu is an LA-based in-house producer/director with GoodShort, a leading vertical drama platform known for creating cinematic, emotionally driven stories tailored for mobile audiences. Since joining GoodShort, she has produced, directed and developed multiple successful vertical series, including titles that have surpassed one million viewers and continue to grow.

Lily Darragh Harty

Director of physical production

Inkitt

Harty is an LA-based producer and production executive. Her work at Inkitt supports a broader mission to pioneer a new model of content development rooted in data-driven storytelling, short-episode formats and mobile-first viewing. Harty oversees the full lifecycle of scripted series and feature films across mobile and streaming platforms, managing everything from budgeting and scheduling to delivery. With a focus on operational strategy, scalable workflows and cross-functional alignment, Harty ensures that Inkitt’s slate of short-episode, longform content is produced efficiently, creatively and always on time and under budget.

Olivier Bernard

Co-founder and chief operating officer

Kedoo Entertainment

Bernard’s career began in the gaming industry at Atari, then Vodafone and later Glu Mobile, overseeing global operations for franchises including Sonic the Hedgehog, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, Call of Duty and Tetris. He then moved to lead the EMEA team at Data.ai. His expertise in data analysis and digital content distribution led him to co-found Kedoo Entertainment and FreshTunes, where he continues to focus on creating, producing and distributing video and music content on leading platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify.

Bethany Thomson

Creative lead

Sea Star Production

Thomson channels her background in film marketing and social media into creating bold, emotionally driven content crafted specifically to promote the vertical frame. She has over five years of experience in the film and television industry, having worked with location agency 1st Option Locations and contributed to multiple short film projects. Her early career gave her a deep understanding of both traditional and mobile-first platforms – insight she now applies to a new era of mobile-first storytelling.

At the Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit at Content London, these leaders will delve into the pathways to success in vertical drama and unscripted content, illuminating strategies for breaking into the sector, leveraging generative AI and mastering fast-paced storytelling optimised for today’s mobile-first audiences.

The summit will also feature previously announced international speakers including:

Characterised by fast-paced, melodramatic storytelling in typically 90-second to two-minute episodes, microdramas have surged in popularity on vertical platforms, with many originating in Asia, where the leading players originate.

The Vertical Programming and Microdrama Summit at Content London is the ultimate place to catch the latest insights, tools and networking that will shape the entertainment landscape for Gen Z and beyond. Further speaker announcements will follow shortly.

This year’s Content London will once again focus on helping executives working within the global entertainment business define their future in The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including Reaching Gen Z, Generative AI Decoded and How to Thrive in the Creator Economy.

