Content Warsaw confirms June 2026 dates for CEE market, screenings and conference

Following a sell-out 2025 event, Content Warsaw will return in 2026, with the market, screenings and conference set to take place at the state-of-the-art Kinogram cinema complex from June 1-3.

As the hub of pan-regional CEE platforms, channel groups and studios, Warsaw remains the most strategic and cost-effective location to host the event.

Content Warsaw 2026 will spotlight local players based in the city, while also attracting key buyers, channels, producers, platforms and partners from across CEE. This will ensure a truly regional and representative event.

It will once again feature screenings from major studios and international content suppliers, together with a vibrant market floor and conference programme.

Making the announcement, C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “Content Warsaw has raised the bar in CEE events over the past few years and become a must-attend for anyone serious about doing business in the region. With fewer markets now in June, we expect the event to grow in 2026.”