Content Europe set to connect buyers and sellers around formats, factual and drama at three-day event launching in Lisbon in April 2026

C21Media has launched Content Europe, a three-day market, conference and screenings to take place in Lisbon from April 21-23, 2026.

The event is designed as a sales and acquisitions market, connecting buyers and sellers around formats, factual and drama.

It will be supported by a two-track conference programme: the Future Formats Forum and The Content Acquisitions Summit.

Both tracks will be focused on uncovering content trends, buyer priorities and sales and coproduction opportunities across global channels and platforms worldwide, mining data from C21’s premium Content Strategies report strand.

C21 editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “Scores of companies have told us there is a need for a traditional sales and acquisitions market in April following the closure of MipTV. Content Europe will be a cost-effective response to that demand, providing affordable exhibition and screenings facilities for distributors who would like to connect with buyers from all over the world.

“We will be bringing the world’s key buyers to the event free of charge, and will also engage with them through a series of Buyer Briefings, which put their acquisitions and coproduction requirements in perspective.”

Content Europe will lead on formats, putting this sector front and foremost in the conference agenda. The Content Europe Marketplace will, however, be designed to accommodate all genres of programming to connect buyers with sellers.

Content Europe joins the C21 events portfolio that now includes Content Americas, Create Americas, Content Warsaw, Content Canada, Create Canada, Content London, Create London, Content India and Create India. C21 also operates the International Format Awards, the International Drama Awards and the Generaition Awards, recognising creativity in generative AI.

The initiative is supported by C21’s publishing operations C21Media.net. DramaQuarterly.com and Spanish-language brand CVeintiuno, which together connect 250,000 unique users in the international entertainment business each month.

You can find out more about Content Europe and register at earlybird rates by CLICKING HERE.