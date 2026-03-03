Please wait...
Please wait...
Landman
Landman

Streaming wars rebooted: What’s next after Paramount gazumps Netflix?

Picture of Jordan Pinto

Jordan Pinto

03-03-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Iyanu puts African animation on the global stage

RFD Network ploughs new furrows in rural lifestyle and entertainment

Relief and dismay: US unscripted producers ponder Paramount victory

Amazon aims high with anime and APAC originals

Screen Australia invests in cultural icons and global stories

New Filmlance CEO champions daring stories and disciplined budgets

Yahoo, Nonfiction Hotlist pair for shortform doc initiative

Bell Media gets its skates on to follow up Heated Rivalry

Fremantle's Jens Richter on 'slimmed down' markets and M&A frenzy

German content aims to conquer the Anglosphere

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE