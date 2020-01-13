World Productions founder dies

British TV and film producer Tony Garnett, who founded World Productions, has died at the age of 83.

Garnett’s death was announced in a Twitter statement on Sunday by World Productions, the prodco he launched in 1990.

World Productions was bought by ITV in 2017 and is behind hit drama series such as the BBC’s Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Beginning his career in the 1960s, Garnett worked for many years alongside director Ken Roach on projects including BBC TV play Cathy Come Home and drama film Kes.

“After a short illness, Tony Garnett, the legendary TV and film producer and founder of World Productions, died around midday on January 12,” World Productions’ Twitter statement said.

“Tony was a great man and an inspirational producer who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”