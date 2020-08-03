Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Mira Nair, director of BBC1’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy about making her TV debut and finishing the series as the coronavirus pandemic hit; Good Gate Media head of production John Giwa-Amu discusses the company’s new interactive romantic comedy, filmed during lockdown; and Asif Sheikh, CEO of Kenya-based A24 Media, talks about the launch of the firm’s new factual-focused streaming service Yebo.

With a 30-year film career boasting titles such as Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay, acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair made her television debut recently with six-part BBC drama A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s novel about a young girl coming of age in the 1950s at the same time as a newly independent India.

She speaks with Michael Pickard from her home in New York about wrapping the series as the pandemic hit, partnering with Seth and War & Peace screenwriter Andrew Davies on the project, moving into television and why A Suitable Boy remains a modern, universal story.

Cardiff-based Good Gate Media released its first interactive movie earlier this year across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo. The Complex was a sci-fi thriller, backed by, among others, Great Point Media and produced by John Giwa-Amu.

He speaks with Inigo Alexander about his new project, an interactive romantic comedy called Five Dates, which was in the works pre-pandemic but has been adapted to reflect the experience of lockdown dating and shot within these constraints. Giwa-Amu also talks about the lessons learned from Black Mirror’s interactive Bandersnatch episode for Netflix and how these informed development for content aimed at gaming audiences.

Kenya-based A24 Media recently launched a factual-focused streaming platform called Yebo. Chief executive Asif Sheikh spoke to Karolina Kaminska about the business, why there is a need for ‘real’ African stories as the continent undergoes a ‘content revolution’ and how the service is looking to work with third parties and expand internationally.

