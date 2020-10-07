John Giwa-Amu, founder of gaming company Good Gate Media and prodco Red & Black Films, believes the most successful shows in future will be ones that lean into a much warmer, happier world we will all want to see. This show is part of the Coming Up Next series, a coproduction between The University of York’s SIGN programme and C21Media. For previous episodes, CLICK HERE.
Humanising the future of TV
