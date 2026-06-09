ZDF strikes up the band for Song Trip S2

NEWS BRIEF: German broadcaster ZDF has commissioned a second season of music and travel unscripted format Song Trip, scheduled to air in July.

Produced by Munich-based factual entertainment specialist Content Laden, the series again sees artists travel to other countries to work with local musicians. Ralf Rückauer, VP unscripted at distributor ZDF Studios, said: “The combination of authentic encounters, creative collaboration and striking visual execution makes this an outstanding format with exceptional international appeal.”