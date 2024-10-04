YouTube India’s Ishan Chatterjee joins JioCinema

NEWS BRIEF: Indian streaming service JioCinema has appointed YouTube India’s MD Ishan Chatterjee as chief business officer.

Chatterjee is taking charge of overall monetisation for JioCinema, responsible for revenue growth across sports and entertainment. His experience extends to over two decades, including 13 years at Google. He also previously worked at consulting firm McKinsey and consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever.