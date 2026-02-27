Your complete round-up of news from the London TV Screenings

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: If you’re on your way back from the screenings in London, just returned or have been keeping track of the event online, catch up with C21’s extensive news and analysis of the event using these links:

ITV Studios launches global brand partnership Studio 55

BBC Studios teases microdrama move with one-minute dramas and digital formats

Demand for US content wanes as buyers shun ‘woke’ programming, claims Keshet’s Kelly Wright

British format Virgin Island gets first international adaptation in the Netherlands

Wave of Blue Planet III sales and copro deals done on first day of BBC Showcase

Banijay’s Tobias defends AI format bringing stars back from the dead as ‘respectful’

PBS takes US rights to British dramas Trespasses and I Fought the Law

AMC Networks picks up BBC crime drama This City is Ours for streaming

CJ ENM presents The Legend of Kitchen Soldier at London TV Screenings

Fremantle music gameshow format Hitster lands in Canada, Germany and Netherlands

Headland Media, BoPaul Media launch distribution JV

Banijay unveils fitness, cycling formats at the London TV Screenings

Bell Media not seeking more queer sport drama despite Heated Rivalry fever

ITV acquires US dramas Black Sails, Nashville for streamer ITVX

BBC brings back Suranne Jones drama Doctor Foster for S3 a decade on

Banijay Entertainment to adapt hit Japanese format You Laugh You Lose

Missing person thriller Gone discovered in Europe, Australia and NZ

Germany’s Beta Film boards ARD historical crime series Ludwig

TV Nova commissions Czech adaptation of BBC scripted comedy format Ghosts

Fremantle takes Special Delivery of Japanese gameshow format

ZDF Studios to shop S4 of Ancient Superstructures

Netflix UK & Ireland to prescribe medical doc The Ozempic Effect: Beyond the Waistline

BBC Studios renews first-look deal with award-winning prodco Rogan Productions

AMC Lat Am, ABC Oz, Rai to show Patience after acquiring Channel 4 crime drama

BBC Children’s reveals slate of new commissions and acquisitions

Banijay Rights’ unscripted slate makes appointment with Stacey Dooley’s Clickbait Clinic

Apple TV acquires international crime thriller Unconditional from Keshet Int’l

Germany’s ZDF, Australia’s SBS take on BBC, RTÉ crime drama series Tall Tales & Murder

Maya leads All3Media International’s London TV Screenings drama slate

Ian McKellan-fronted factual special tops WBITVP’s slate for London TV Screenings

Bear Grylls shows among 500-hour package of factual picked up by Insight TV

Blue Ant Studios, Nippon TV shop new format Majority Rules to US buyers at London TV Screenings

BritBox and Binge among international buyers of Channel 4’s A Woman of Substance



Podcasts:

Banijay’s Cathy Payne, All3’s Louise Pedersen, Fremantle’s Jens Richter and ITV’s Tom Clark discuss the 2026 London TV Screenings, M&A and today’s distribution landscape

London TV Screenings 2026 preview with DCD’s Nicky Davies Williams, APC’s Emmanuelle Guilbart, BossaNova’s Claire Runham and TVF’s Sam Joyce