Yorkshire-based Duck Soup Films to cease development and production in 2026

Yorkshire-based indie Duck Soup Films will cease active development and production from January 2026, while continuing to manage and oversee its existing IP.

Founded by Libby Durdy, Jessica Brown-Meek and Bekki Wray-Rogers in 2015, the prodco is behind 2024 drama Lost Boys & Fairies for the BBC and 2025 teen dance drama Dreamers for Channel 4.

In a joint statement, the founders said: “Maintaining an indie focused on bold, authored content in today’s climate is increasingly untenable for a small company like ours. We simply don’t have the resources to sustain our work as producers developing in-house at the level we aspire to, and the market will no longer support it.”

The trio added that they are in the process of finding suitable homes for their existing slate of TV and film projects. Lost Boys & Fairies is nominated for Best Single Drama / Miniseries at the International Emmys later this month.

Fremantle took a 25% stake in Duck Soup Films in 2017 and the prodco joined Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund in 2021.