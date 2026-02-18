Yahoo Media Group, Nonfiction Hotlist partner to grow reach of documentary shorts

Yahoo Media Group and The Nonfiction Hotlist have partnered to expand the reach and recognition of a select crop of documentary short films.

Yahoo will promote and distribute 20 short films curated by The Nonfiction Hotlist following an open call to filmmakers, who have until March 8 to submit their short docs.

Yahoo will distribute the selected films, between 10-40 minutes in length, on yahoosports.tv and its Yahoo Sports Network and Yahoo Finance FAST channels.

It will also distribute additional content such as filmmaker interviews, behind-the-scenes features and in-depth companion articles.

Selected filmmakers will also be paid an undisclosed amount for their work, ensuring fair compensation for creators, the partners said.

Filmmakers can submit their projects for consideration in the following six categories: sports and athleticism; business and economics; science, innovation and technology; nature and environment; arts and culture; and biography and lifestyle.

Films, which currently must be English-language and made between January 2023 and March 2026, will be selected based on artistic merit, powerful storytelling and cultural relevance, The Nonfiction Hotlist said.

Selected filmmakers will be notified in the spring, with films rolling out across Yahoo’s brands later in 2026.

Adam Neuhaus, CEO and co-founder of The Nonfiction Hotlist and former senior director of development at ESPN Films, said: “The nonfiction community needs partners who understand that great storytelling deserves both reach and respect.

“The Nonfiction Hotlist has built the relationships, curatorial expertise, and industry trust to ensure this partnership delivers real value to filmmakers – not just exposure, but meaningful compensation and professional opportunities.

“Together with Yahoo, we can give these films meaningful global exposure and create the exact kind of pathway the industry needs right now. This is about building sustainable models where exceptional nonfiction finds its audience.”

Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Media Group, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with The Nonfiction Hotlist to champion a new wave of documentary filmmakers and expand our video offering with a great, unique collection of films.

“We’re proud to help create new lanes for support, recognition, and discovery by introducing these standout filmmakers and projects to our Yahoo audience and properties.”