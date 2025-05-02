Wild Cards greenlit for two more seasons as CBC renews five dramas

Canadian pubcaster CBC has renewed five series, including a two-season renewal for light-hearted crime procedural Wild Cards, for its 2025/26 broadcast season.

Wild Cards, created by showrunner Michael Konyves and produced by Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW, was renewed for seasons three and four (both 10×60’).

The CBC also renewed Allan Hawco-led police procedural Saint-Pierre for season two and cop drama Allegiance for season three, in addition to extending its two longest-running dramas, Murdoch Mysteries and Heartland, with both receiving renewals for their 19th seasons.

The renewal announcement comes less than three days after the Liberal Party’s victory in the federal election gave the pubcaster funding stability.

During its pre-election campaign, the Liberals pledged to increase the CBC’s annual funding by C$150m (US$108m), in addition to several other measures that would, if realised, nearly double the amount of funding it receives each year.

By contrast, the Conservatives had controversially vowed to defund the English-language operations of CBC/Radio-Canada in a move that could have had disastrous ramifications for the country’s scripted and unscripted production sectors.

Wild Cards stars Giacomo Gianniotti and Vanessa Morgan as an unlikely duo – a by-the-book, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con-woman – who are partnered together to solve crimes. Fifth Season sells the show internationally. The CW carries it in the US.

Allegiance, created by Anar Ali (Transplant), stars Supinder Wraich as a rookie cop striving to exonerate her politician father. It is produced by Lark Productions in association with Universal International Studios.

Saint-Pierre, which follows two cops (played by Hawco and Josephine Jobert) working to solve crimes in the French territory of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, received a 12-episode order for its second season, up from 10 episodes in season one. It is produced by Hawco Productions in association with Fifth Season, which handles global sales.

Multi-generational family drama Heartland was given a 10-episode order. The show is produced by Dynamo Films and Seven24 Films and based on the books by Lauren Brooke.

Murdoch Mysteries, the period crime drama that sees Detective William Murdoch using innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most perplexing murders, received a 21×60’ order for its 19th season. It is produced by Canada’s Shaftesbury in association with ITV Studios and UKTV in the UK, with distribution handled by Shaftesbury Sales Company and ITV Studios.

“With the renewal of these five hit dramas offering compelling characters, unique stories and a strong sense of place from different regions across Canada, CBC will continue to showcase homegrown storytelling that audiences can’t find anywhere else,” said Sally Catto, CBC’s general manager for entertainment, factual and sports.