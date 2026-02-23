Wave of Blue Planet III sales and copro deals done on first day of BBC Showcase

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Nine in Australia, Globo in Brazil and DR in Denmark have all pre-bought the next instalment of BBC Studio’s blue-chip natural history series Blue Planet, while Greece’s Skai TV has come on board as a coproducer.

Blue Planet III from the UK pubcaster’s Natural History Unit is being shopped at the annual BBC Studios Showcase event as part of this week’s London TV Screenings.

BBC Studios has confirmed a new coproduction deal for the 6×60’ series in Greece with Skai TV boarding alongside coproducers ZDF and France Télévisions.

The six-part series has secured pre-sales in Australia (Nine), Brazil (Globo), Canada (Blue Ant Media, Radio-Canada), China (Shanghai Media Group’s Dragon TV), Denmark (DR), New Zealand (TVNZ) and Spain (MovistarPlus+).

It will also be available on BBC Nordic, Sony BBC Earth in India and BBC Earth in Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, South Africa and Turkey.

Skai TV, which has a history of acquiring BBC Studios’ unscripted content, has reinforced the partnership with a new multi-year deal that will see it host a BBC Earth-branded block for the first time. The new block will be the first free-to-air window for BBC Studios’ unscripted content in Greece.

The original Blue Planet aired on BBC One 25 years ago while Blue Planet II is a decade old this year.