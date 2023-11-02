Warner Bros Discovery unveils new-look APAC leadership team under James Gibbons

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) continues to rejig its leadership team across its recently restructured Asia Pacific (APAC) business led by president James Gibbons.

WBD recently united India, South-east Asia and Korea (INSEAK) and Western Pacific into a single APAC region under the leadership of Gibbons, its previous president and MD for Western Pacific.

Various WBD execs in the region now have new job titles following the rejig, with all roles effective immediately and reporting into Gibbons.

This includes Tony Qiu, who is now general manager, Greater China and South-east Asia, leading a regional cluster of South-east Asia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, based in Singapore. Qiu was previously senior VP and head of commercial for WBD in Western Pacific.

Arjun Nohwar is now general manager in South Asia, based in Mumbai, having previously served as country general manager for India and South Asia.

Magdalene Ew is now head of content for streaming in APAC, based in Singapore, having previously been head of content for entertainment in India, South-east Asia and Korea.

Lynn Ng is now head of content for networks in APAC, based in Singapore, having previously been head of content operations in APAC, and factual and lifestyle in South-east Asia.

Shonali Bedi is now head of strategy, partnerships and insights for APAC, based in Singapore, having previously been head of affiliate distribution and digital partnerships in South-east Asia and Hong Kong and head of strategy and insights in INSEAK.

Jae Chang is now head of content licensing in South-east Asia, India and Korea, based in Singapore having previously been senior VP of Warner Bros International TV and home entertainment in INSEAK.

The media giant is about to begin a search for a general manager in Japan following the decision of Masami Takahashi, country manager and head of studios in Japan, to retire from the company. He will be leaving at the end of March 2024.

Recruitment for the general manager role in Japan, to be based in Tokyo, will commence shortly, WBD said. The role will also report to Gibbons.

Meanwhile, the following regional leaders continue in their roles, based in Singapore. Kurt Rieder continues as head of theatrical distribution, APAC, reporting to Andrew Cripps, president, international theatrical distribution.

Jason Monteiro continues as APAC lead, streaming, reporting to JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games.

WBD said it is looking to accelerate growth across all lines of its business with “a combined market and functional leadership that caters to unique local dynamics, while leveraging strengths and collaboration across the region and globally.”

Gibbons said: “Culturally, demographically, and economically, APAC is the most diverse region, with more than half of the world’s population and a mix of developed and emerging markets. There are significant growth opportunities here, and I have every confidence that this leadership and our talented teams have the expertise, skills and ambition to drive optimum value across our globally renowned portfolio.”