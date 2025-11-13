Vice Media’s Jamie Hall hired as MD for scripted at BBC Studios Productions

BBC Studios Productions has appointed Vice Media’s Jamie Hall as its new MD for scripted, with the executive set to join the business in January.

Hall will report to Zai Bennett, chief executive and chief creative officer at BBC Studios Productions, and will succeed Mark Linsey, who is moving to focus entirely on his role as president of LA scripted, where he will concentrate on expanding the company’s scripted presence in the US through its Los Angeles unit.

The incoming MD will oversee creative and commercial strategy across BBC Studios’ scripted portfolio, which encompasses its in-house Drama and Fiction & Comedy teams, as well as owned labels including Lookout Point, Baby Cow, Firebird Pictures, House Productions, Sid Gentle Films and Clerkenwell Films.

His remit will cover long-running series such as EastEnders, Silent Witness, Doctor Who and Casualty, alongside critically acclaimed dramas including Baby Reindeer, Killing Eve, Time and Happy Valley.

Hall brings more than 30 years of experience in UK and international scripted production, having held senior leadership positions at Vice Media, Pulse Films, Big Light Productions, Eleven Film, Lime Pictures and the BBC.

His credits span both scripted and non-scripted programming, including Gangs of London, Atomic, Medici: Masters of Florence, The Man in the High Castle, Glue and Gap Year, as well as UK series Hollyoaks and Grange Hill.

He joins from Vice Studios, where he serves as president of Vice Studios UK, overseeing production and distribution across scripted, non-scripted, feature film and commercial content.

In his new position, Hall will be responsible for aligning content strategy with market conditions, optimising rights and funding models, and maintaining BBC Studios Scripted’s position as a leading international supplier.

He will collaborate with the company’s creative leads to secure new commissions and strengthen partnerships with global buyers including the BBC, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO, Amazon and Disney.

Bennett said: “Jamie’s a dynamic and respected leader with a proven track record across the scripted landscape. His breadth of experience and passion for storytelling make him the ideal person to lead our scripted teams into the next chapter as we continue to evolve as a global leader in scripted content. We’re thrilled to welcome him to BBC Studios Productions.”

Hall added: “BBC Studios is an unrivalled destination of creativity and ambition and I’m honoured to join the team at such an important time in its journey. The producers and labels in the studio are second to none and I’m thrilled to work with them through this exciting period of change and commercial opportunity.”