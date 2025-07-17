Viaplay acquires full ownership of Nordic satellite TV provider Allente

Viaplay Group has acquired complete ownership of Nordic satellite television provider Allente Group, by purchasing Telenor’s remaining 50% stake for Swedish krona 1.1bn (US$103m).

Allente was founded in 2020 through a merger between Canal Digital (Telenor) and Viasat (now Viaplay). The company has approximately 840,000 subscribers across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, and provides satellite TV, IPTV and streaming services.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025, pending the necessary approvals.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay’s Nordic CEO, said: “We see significant opportunities in combining our forces under one ownership. This will lay the foundation for new products and services across markets and platforms in the Nordics.”

Viaplay also published its financial report for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a notable decline in subscribers. Compared to Q2 last year, 500,000 subscribers have left, bringing Viaplay’s total to 4.25 million across all markets.

The company also reported a dip in revenue. In April, May and June, Viaplay generated 4.3bn Swedish krona, representing a drop of Swedish krona 172m compared to Q2 2024.