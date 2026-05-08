Vertical animation platform Ryuu unveiled to support internet anime creators

Vertical animation streaming platform Ryuu from New York-based Aga Palka has made its debut ahead of its official launch this summer.

Ryuu develops, funds and publishes independent original premium anime series natively in 9:16 vertical format, built for mobile consumption and without the use of AI.

The platform aims to support and fund internet-based creators and already has a roster of animators and creators whose combined online following exceeds one billion views, according to Palka. The six creators announced so far are: Tezeze, Alindraws, Shar, No Sam, Prin and SpacearTEAst.

Following a “human-first philosophy,” Ryuu compensates and provides lifelong royalties to its creators. In a stand against the rise of AI-generated content, Palka said the platform also gives the entire production crew, including animators, voice actors, editors and designers, a revenue share in the stories they help bring to life.

Palka said: “The next Masashi Kishimoto or Eiichirō Oda might be in their 20s right now, anonymously posting on TikTok from a small town you’ve never heard of. We’re here to make sure they get to publish their Naruto or One Piece even when the rest of the industry is thinking about AI slop instead of artistry. Ryuu exists to back legendary indie creators when no one else does.”

Ryuu’s first flagship series is creator Tezeze’s Granite Waves, a dark science fantasy thriller that centres on a 25-year-old mad scientist navigating a second chance at life in a town haunted by spirits hungry for the living.

According to Palka, Granite Waves has already accumulated over 100 million views on its teasers and one million followers online, with more than 10,000 fans auditioning for voice acting parts. The pilot has since reached almost six million views.

Ryuu launches with a slate of exclusive original series that follow a consistent weekly release schedule. Episodes run from two to three minutes and there is a live chat feature that allows creators to interact directly with fans in real time during premieres.

New series will debut monthly throughout 2026, with a strategic roadmap to increase frequency to multiple series launches each month in 2027.

Ryuu offers localised pricing across regions, with comprehensive translations. The app is currently available in early access and will have its general launch this summer.