US streamer Yippee TV picks up Canadian preschool hybrid series Mini Explorers!

Mini Explorers! streamed on Peacock’s YouTube channel, Peacock Jr

US streaming service Yippee TV has acquired the rights to Canadian preschool series Mini Explorers!.

The 8×5’ show, which is a live-action and animation hybrid, was produced by Ontario-based Turtlebox Productions and commissioned by Shaftesbury, the Toronto-based production company behind series including Murdoch Mysteries.

In addition to Yippee TV, the series also debuted on the Shaftesbury Kids YouTube channel on Monday.

Mini Explorers!, made with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund, sees kids shrink down to explore all kinds of places in a video-game walkthrough style.

It is created by Turtlebox co-founders Kat and Cam Hayduk, with the former producing and the latter directing. Season one of the show previously streamed on Peacock’s YouTube channel, Peacock Jr, in the US.

Jordan Pinto 07-05-2025 ©C21Media
