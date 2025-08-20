UK’s channel 5 orders Ben Fogle-led business documentary Made in Sheffield

UK terrestrial channel 5 has commissioned a two-part documentary following adventurer Ben Fogle as he attempts to rescue Sheffield-based outdoor clothing brand Buffalo Systems, in what he claims is his most challenging business venture to date.

Ben Fogle: Made in Sheffield will document the celeb’s attempt to revive the outdoor brand known for its equipment favoured by mountain rescue teams and military personnel.

The 2×60-minute series, coproduced by Daisybeck Studios and Wander Films, will see the adventurer and his business partner James Sleater taking on £100,000 of debt with the target of becoming debt-free within a year.

“I’ve taken on some big adventures in my life, but this might be the boldest yet,” Fogle commented. “Buying a Sheffield factory and investing in Buffalo is a huge leap – financially and emotionally. I’ve put everything into it because I believe in the brand, the people and the power of British manufacturing.”

Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor for factual at Paramount-owned 5, said: “I believe this new series will offer a fresh perspective on Ben – one our audience hasn’t seen before. It’s a bold and risky personal challenge that promises both heart and grit.”

The commission follows 5’s commissioning team visiting the North East region of England to meet emerging production companies as part of an event organised by North East Screen, highlighting the broadcaster’s commitment to working with regional talent.

The series, directed by Adam Caldow, represents a departure from Fogle’s typical adventure programming, focusing instead on the entrepreneurial challenges of British manufacturing and brand revival. Ben Fogle: Made in Sheffield is expected to air on 5 in 2026.