UCP to adapt drama podcast Wisecrack from iHeartMedia for television

Universal’s UCP has secured rights to adapt Wisecrack, a drama podcast telling a real-life story of stand-up comedy and murder, for television.

The project is being written by Eli Jorné (Severance), with Nick Antosca’s prodco Eat the Cat executive producing alongside Tenderfoot TV, iHeartMedia and Starwipe Productions.

Released in September, the iHeartMedia podcast has gained acclaim and a large listenership, with the UK comedian at the centre of the story, Edd Hedges, also taking Wisecrack on tour in Europe and 10 US cities.

UCP said it landed the adaptation rights to the project in a “competitive situation.”

The series is based on the true story of Hedges and the night he returned to his hometown for a charity gig. The logline reads: “What started as a heartwarming homecoming quickly spiralled into a chilling tale when a murderer began claiming lives hours after his set. The ordeal became personal when the killer came to Hedges’ doorstep. The investigation spans from Hedges’ English village to the courtroom and prison, before circling back to the stage where his story began.”

Non-writing executive producers on the project include Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat; Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey for Tenderfoot TV; Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartMedia; and Jodi Tovay and Charles Forbes for Starwipe Productions.