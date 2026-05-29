TwelveP Animation expands YouTube business with new channels, reveals digital sales

United Arab Emirates-based distribution and production company TwelveP Animation has partnered with Fixitoons to launch preschool show Orange Moo Cow on YouTube in the Middle East.

In further digital deals, Singapore-based Powerkids Entertainment has acquired the YouTube rights to both Orange Moo Cow and TwelveP’s animated musical series Rockoons.

In Canada, Epic Story World has licensed edutainment preschool show Claymotions for its digital channels, while India-based Yahoo New Media has acquired Rockoons.

TwelveP has also announced plans to expand its owned-and-operated YouTube network to seven channels and six hub networks, featuring animated kids’ content across genres such as preschool, songs and animals. The channels encompass multiple language options including English, Spanish, Arabic and related dialects.