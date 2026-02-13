TV2 Denmark steps back into The Box with S2 renewal

EWS BRIEF: TV2 in Denmark has commissioned a second season of Norwegian format The Box, becoming the first country outside of Norway to recommission the property, which is also set to be remade in markets such as Belgium (VTM), Sweden (TV4) and the UK (ITV).

Created by Seefood TV for Norway’s TV2, it sees contestants placed in separate boxes, without knowing where they are or what to expect. When the doors to the boxes open, they find themselves in the middle of a challenge that they must figure out how to complete.