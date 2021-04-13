Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution head of formats Laura Burrell about her expectations of this year’s virtual MipTV, plus a number of new deals hot off the press, while Blue Ant International senior VP of coproductions and sales Ludo Dufour discusses how local and global streamers are changing the landscape for programme sales.

ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution is a business that was created last year, bringing together the operations of the US cable giant’s overseas sales, coproduction and formats licensing operations.

The company is among those that would normally be attending MipTV in Cannes, but like the rest of the global TV industry is having to settle for another online version this year due to the ongoing fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of formats Laura Burrell spoke to Karolina Kaminska about her perspective on the virtual event, how the formats market has fared under Covid-19 and exclusively reveals a number of new deals the company has just struck.

Canada-based Blue Ant International appointed former Viacom and Off the Fence exec Ludo Dufour as its LA-based senior VP of coroductions and sales two years ago.

A familiar face on the MipTV circuit, Dufour relocated to California before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and has witnessed from there the surge in US studio-led streamers, as well as the arrival of a string of niche and local players.

He spoke to Ruth Lawes about the impact of these dynamics, the arrival of Discovery+ and kind of content buyers are looking for right now and will need in the year ahead.

