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Toonz takes rights to AnimSchool series MechWest

MechWest

NEWS BRIEF: India-based animation group Toonz has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to animated series MechWest, created by Dave Gallagher and produced by AnimSchool Studios.

The CG-animated action-adventure series is set in a world where coal-powered robots, known as mechs, are treated as disposable tools. The plot follows a compassionate but overlooked teenager who befriends a mysterious mech carrying a dangerous secret and embarks on an adventure that could change the fate of an entire world.

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C21 reporter 25-06-2026 ©C21Media
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