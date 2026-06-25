Toonz takes rights to AnimSchool series MechWest

NEWS BRIEF: India-based animation group Toonz has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to animated series MechWest, created by Dave Gallagher and produced by AnimSchool Studios.

The CG-animated action-adventure series is set in a world where coal-powered robots, known as mechs, are treated as disposable tools. The plot follows a compassionate but overlooked teenager who befriends a mysterious mech carrying a dangerous secret and embarks on an adventure that could change the fate of an entire world.