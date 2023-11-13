Please wait...
Tonight Show spin-off gameshow That’s My Jam heads to NPO3 in Netherlands

That’s My Jam was spun off from NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dutch broadcaster NPO3 has commissioned a local version of NBCUniversal’s music gameshow That’s My Jam.

The 8×50’ Dutch adaptation is being produced by ITV Studios Netherlands and ZWART and will air on Wednesdays from next week.

That’s My Jam is a music and comedy gameshow inspired by the music segments from NBC in the US’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, two teams of celebrity guests compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games, interspersed with musical performances.

NPO3’s version is the seventh international adaptation of the format, following its pick-up in France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and Mongolia. NBCUniversal Formats distributes the property internationally.

Karolina Kaminska 13-11-2023 ©C21Media
