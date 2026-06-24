Tinopolis’s UpStream picks up 25 hours of PSKY content for YouTube channels

Tinopolis-backed digital media company UpStream Media has licensed 25 hours of factual content from Paramount Skydance (PSKY) for two of its digital channels.

UK-based UpStream, which was set up in 2023 as a subsidiary of Tinopolis-owned Passion Distribution, has picked up multiple titles for its YouTube channels Origin and Naked Science, which are available in the US, UK, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand.

Titles acquired for Naked Science include Project Artemis, a 42-minute doc that aired on Smithsonian Channel in 2022, as well as Space Disasters, Space Voyages, Making Tracks on Mars, Apollo’s Moon Shot, Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission V- and Day: Volcanic Planet. Acquisitions for Origin include My 10 Kids & Me: Mega Families.

The deal was brokered by UK-based Marmalade Sky on behalf of UpStream Media, which owns and operates around 20 digital channels.

Don McGregor, president of PSKY’s distribution unit, Paramount Global Content Licensing, said the company sees a meaningful opportunity to reach digital audiences through its partnership with UpStream.

“Digital platforms have created a genuine market for premium factual content, and UpStream has built the scale to serve this highly engaged audience. With Paramount as their first studio partner, this deal opens up real opportunity to extend the reach of our premium factual library through a distribution model that is only going to grow.”

UpStream Media head Joe Elliott added that the pact was a “major milestone” for UpStream and a strong endorsement that “digital-first publishers can be trusted custodians of premium, long-form content.”

He added: “This is just the beginning. We see this as the foundation of a long-term relationship with Paramount, as we continue to bridge the gap between traditional studio content and the next generation of global audiences consuming premium programming on digital platforms.”