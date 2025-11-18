The History Channel commissions AI-powered series from Tilly Norwood creator Particle 6

Hearst Networks has commissioned AI-enabled short-form history series Straten van Toen (Streets of the Past) for The History Channel in the Netherlands.

Produced by Eline van der Velden’s UK-based indie prodco Particle 6, the 10-part series sees Dutch historical investigator and reality star Corjan Mol (The Curse of Oak Island) transported back in time with the help of AI.

The generative technology allows Mol to visit some of the most famous locations in the Netherlands to tell compelling stories from the past, packed with sights, sounds and surprising details.

Streets of the Past will premiere in January and will also stream on The History Channel’s OTT platforms, YouTube channel and social media.

Particle 6 has attracted industry criticism recently for its creation of AI “actor” Tilly Norwood.

Sam Pearson, head of short form commissioning, Hearst Networks, said: “We are excited to be embracing AI and the opportunities it presents our business and our viewers.

“We will continue to explore its potential with ethical partners such as Particle 6, using it thoughtfully, with clear guardrails and principles, while all the time being transparent with our audiences and sharing when they are watching AI-generated content.”

Eline van der Velden, founder and CEO, Particle 6, said: “While we have been using AI behind the scenes in our productions for some time now, in areas like research and post, this is our first series where AI is majorly deployed on screen, all carefully guided by humans of course.”