The Bear goes into hibernation while FX, Hulu order new Peter Gould drama

Hit FX and Hulu drama The Bear is set to end after its forthcoming fifth season, according to its star Jamie Lee Curtis, while the Disney-owned brands have ordered a new drama from Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould.

FX and Hulu are reportedly closing the doors of The Bear after the show’s fifth season, which is currently filming in and around Chicago.

The news broke after Lee Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that the show would be coming to an end. FX has not yet confirmed the news.

Created by Christopher Storer and produced by FX Productions, The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a chef who returns to his hometown to manage his family’s chaotic restaurant after his brother’s death by suicide.

Meanwhile, Hulu and FX have ordered Disinherited from Emmy Award-winner Gould and T-Street and FX Productions.

It will see Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen star as a pair of scrappy sisters thrust by an unexpected inheritance into a world of generational wealth and long-buried crimes.

The pilot also starred Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan and Jonathan Higginbotham.

The series will be executive produced by Gould and Academy Award-nominee Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street.

“Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX,” said Gina Balian, president, FX Entertainment.

“With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the centre of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David versus Goliath story unfold.”

T-Street’s television projects include Peacock’s Poker Face, Netflix series Three Body Problem and the upcoming Will Ferrel’s untitled golf comedy series coming out later this year on Netflix.