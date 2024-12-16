Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes given CBEs for ‘significant’ contributions to UK’s creative industries

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes have received Commander of The British Empire (CBE) honours from the UK’s King Charles III.

One of the country’s highest honours, a CBE is an award given to people who have made a notable contribution to the UK, either nationally or regionally, and can be given to non-UK citizens when recommended by the foreign secretary.

Sarandos and Rhimes received their awards for their “significant” contributions to the UK’s creative industries and US-UK relations, respectively.

During his time at Netflix, Sarandos has overseen a major push outside of the US, with the global streamer spending US$6bn in the UK since 2020 producing content such as Bridgerton, One Day and the upcoming Thursday Murder Club.

Rhimes, meanwhile, is the creator of shows such as Bridgerton and spin-off Queen Charlotte, both of which were commissioned by Netflix and are filmed in the UK.

The UK Embassy said on Instagram: “Netflix has been a highly valuable creative industry partner to the UK. Under [Sarandos’] leadership, the platform has worked with more than 30,000 British cast and crew and currently has more than 100 productions active in the UK.”

Of Rhimes, the Embassy said: “Bridgerton was not only one of the most watched Netflix shows of all time but was championed for its diverse casting and modern twist on regency-era storytelling. Alongside its cultural impact, the series also supported significant direct and indirect economic investment to the UK.

“Rhimes has changed the face of TV storytelling, creating more roles for female actors, people from diverse cultures, and those with disabilities. As well as making some of the longest standing and record-breaking shows in history, she’s launched the career of many British actors and continues to make significant cultural and economic impact to the UK.”

Sarandos said on Instagram: “It was a tremendous honor to receive the medal from British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce at the British Embassy.

Rhimes said on Instagram: “It’s in these moments that I am humbled and awed by the power of storytelling.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed Honorary Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by His Majesty the King, in recognition of my contributions to US-UK relations. Receiving this award was an incredible privilege.

“As a writer, I create stories that act as both a window and a mirror: A window into somebody else’s world and a mirror reflecting your own. It is this duality that connects us. It transcends borders. It inspires change.’