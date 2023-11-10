Please wait...
Starz preps spin-off series Spartacus: House of Ashur

NEWS BRIEF: US cable network and streamer Starz has commissioned Spartacus: House of Ashur, a spin-off from its hit historical swords-and-sandals drama series Spartacus.

To be produced by Lionsgate Television, the new 10-episode series will see Spartacus creator Steven S DeKnight serve as showrunner and executive producer, with actor Nick Tarabay returning as the villainous Ashur. Spartacus originally screened for four seasons on Starz between 2010 to 2013, telling the tale of the eponymous gladiator who led a slave uprising against the Roman Empire.

