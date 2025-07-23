Starz orders fourth spin-off in crime drama franchise with prequel Power: Origins

Starz in the US has greenlit a prequel to its crime drama series Power, delving into the origin story of fan-favourite characters Ghost and Tommy.

Power: Origins will be an 18-episode series following the pair as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City.

Starz said the prequel, in development since last year, will be a “fun, rambunctious exploration” of a new time period in the franchise.

As well as the original Power, which ran between 2014 and 2020, the franchise includes the sequels Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book II: Ghost aired its fourth and final season in 2024, while Power Book III: Raising Kanan has already filmed its upcoming fifth and final season and Power Book IV: Force’s third and final season is slated to debut this fall.

The prequel, which will see MeKai Curtis (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) reprise his role as Kanan Stark, will be produced by Lionsgate Television.

Sascha Penn is the showrunner, writer and executive producer for Power: Origins. It is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Pete Chatmon also serve as executive producers.

Penn said: “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fuelled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said: “Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power – and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way.

“This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”