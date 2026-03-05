Stan greenlights third season of Goalpost Pictures’ Black Snow, shifts action to Cairns

Australian streamer Stan has greenlit a third season of drama Black Snow, produced by Goalpost Pictures.

The six-part mystery drama will be filmed in Far North Queensland’s Cairns and will feature the return of lead Travis Fimmel, reprising his role as cold case investigator James Cormack in addition to new cast members Lee Tiger Halley (Boy Swallows Universe) and Caroline Craig (Anzac Girls).

Fimmel will also co-direct episodes along with Daniel Nettheim (The Assassin), Christiaan Van Vuuren (Top End Bub).

The new season of the Stan original is produced in association with All3Media International and AMC Networks streamer Sundance Now, featuring funding support from Screen Queensland and Screen NSW with post, digital and visual effects also supported by Screen NSW.

Goalpost Pictures’ executive producers Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne (The Invisible Man) and Ben Grant (Top End Bub) return to the series, alongside executive producers’ Fimmel and original series creator Lucas Taylor. Stan EPs are Donna Chang and Andy Ryan.

The production represents the largest series to be filmed at Screen Queensland’s new Cairns-based studio facility. Season three was secured via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and the production is forecast to bring A$11.2m (US$7.88m) and create 135 jobs for cast and crew.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney put the show’s return down to “strong audience appetite for authentic Queensland screen stories and the state’s unique landscapes which are inherent to the series.”