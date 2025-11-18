Sphere Media, Zone 3 merger set to shake up Canadian production scene

Canadian production companies Sphere Media and Zone 3 are set to merge in a deal that brings together two of the country’s biggest producer-distributors.

Sphere Media, which has scaled up through the acquisition of several other production assets over the past decade, is behind series including Cardinal (Bell Media), 19-2 (Bell Media, SRC), Transplant (Bell Media, NBC), Sort of (CBC, HBO Max), Small Achievable Goals (CBC) and Wayward (Netflix).

The Montreal-headquartered outfit is also a shareholder in UK-based distributor Sphere Abacus, alongside Bell Media.

Zone 3, also based in Montreal, produces shows including Family Feud Canada (CBC).

The companies described the merger, financial details of which were not disclosed, as a “strategic alliance” that brings together two of Canada’s most prominent prodcos across both English- and French-language scripted and unscripted shows.

“In a context where demand for content has never been stronger, joining forces is the best way to promote our creations and get closer to the global giants. This merger brings countless new creative and commercial opportunities,” said Zone 3 president Brigitte Lemonde.

“Building on our sustained growth and expansion in recent years, we are pleased to continue creating innovative and bold content,” said Sphere Media CEO Bruno Dubé.

“Our merger with Zone 3 will inject a new creative energy, generating and stimulating collaboration and content. We will continue together to develop our relationships with creators and partners around the world, enabling us to promote our content and enter a new phase of opportunity and expansion.”