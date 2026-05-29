Spanish prodco Onza hires David Ávila to lead vertical content push

Spanish producer Onza (Atasco, El Ministerio del Tiempo) has hired showrunner David Ávila to launch and lead a new division focused on vertical content production.

Ávila brings extensive experience in the creation and production of digital formats. His credits include documentaries such as Alejandro Sanz series Cuando nadie me ve for Movistar Plus, (P)ícaro: El pequeño Nicolás for Netflix, Serás Farruquito for Movistar Plus and Wake Up for RTVE Play.

The creative executive will also support Onza’s documentary slate, which includes titles such as Real Madrid: La leyenda blanca for Prime Video and Adictos a la pantalla for La Sexta.

The new vertical content division will develop and produce shortform scripted, entertainment and documentary formats designed specifically for mobile consumption.

“David is an extraordinarily creative person who brings us many ambitious ideas to address a market trend that, as a growing production company, we cannot ignore,” said Onza CEO Gonzalo Sagardía.

“I believe it is necessary to understand and embrace new trends. The challenge is to learn how the way we consume stories evolves and to prove that it is possible to produce vertical content that is both profitable and high quality.”

The announcement comes after Habitación cero, created by Ávila and one of the first vertical dramas developed by the new division, won the New Art Award at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment this week, securing €5,000 (US$5,800) worth of post-production services.