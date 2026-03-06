Please wait...
Skybound’s Sagafilm hires Pálmi Guðmundsson as head of sales and partnerships

Skybound Entertainment’s Icelandic production company Sagafilm has appointed former drama commissioner Pálmi Guðmundsson as head of sales and partnerships.

Pálmi Guðmundsson

Christopher Lund

Veteran media executive Guðmundsson brings over two decades of experience spanning broadcast, publishing and digital media to Sagafilm.

Guðmundsson previously served as director of programming at Sjónvarp Símans for seven years. He left the Icelandic broadcaster in 2022.

Earlier in his career, he was MD of programming and marketing at 365 Media, and marketing director at the Icelandic Broadcasting Company.

Since Skybound’s 2023 acquisition of the company, Sagafilm has been looking to expand its international footprint, develop original formats, grow its TV and film portfolio and partner with global producers.

Guðmundsson will help accelerate commercial opportunities and attract premium projects to Iceland, the company said.

Co-founded by creator Robert Kirkman and CEO David Alpert, Skybound owns and controls a portfolio of franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Impact Winter and Stillwater.

Sagafilm CEO Skarphéðinn Guðmundsson said: “This appointment reflects Sagafilm’s commitment to pairing creative excellence with strong commercial leadership to secure sustainable growth and a diverse slate of content in an increasingly competitive global market.

“Pálmi brings extensive expertise from both broadcasting and production, with a proven ability to build compelling business and market strategies for innovative content.”

Guðmundsson added: “Iceland has become a globally recognised production hub, and we see significant opportunities to further expand Skybound and Sagafilm’s footprints across content and distribution platforms.”

