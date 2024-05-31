SA’s Known Associates starts copro venture with Canada’s Inner City Films, Circle Blue

Johannesburg-based production company Known Associates Group (KAG) has partnered with Canada’s Inner City Films (ICF) and Circle Blue Entertainment (CBE) to produce African feature films and TV series for audiences around the world.

The trio has launched joint venture KIC Group, which aims to create cross-border films and TV series and is currently developing a slate of 12 titles with an anticipated production volume of US$60m.

First in production is Dreams of the Moon, a 1970s-set drama with an estimated US$8m budget that’s set against the backdrop of the secret NASA Apollo 16 training mission, starring Nia Long and Eden Duncan-Smith.

KIC Group plans to develop innovative financing models and capitalise on an existing coproduction treaty between their respective countries. The collaboration capitalises on KAG’s infrastructure in South Africa, including the production services company Moonlighting, post-production facilities and the upcoming Cradle Film Studios.

Joel Chikapa Phiri, executive chairman of KAG, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with ICF and CBE to create top-notch international content.”

KAG CEO Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri added: “This venture unites all our film and TV under one roof, providing the venture access to KAG’s successful enterprises.”

CBE founder Amos Adetuyi said: “This deal bridges talent between continents to showcase what’s possible when we work together.”

ICF partner Alfons Adetuyi said: “Together, we possess a collective strength, united vision and a strong passion for storytelling. This partnership is all about combining our strengths to bring amazing stories to life, of which Dreams of the Moon is just the beginning.”

The Canada-South Africa coproduction is backed by funding from Telefilm, South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry & Competition and an African banking institution. Distribution in North America will be handled by Elevation Pictures and Africa Entertainment in America.