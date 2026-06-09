RTVE orders Spanish version of Fremantle music gameshow Hitster

Spanish pubcaster RTVE has ordered a local version of music gameshow Hitster from Fremantle Spain.

The format is based on Jumbo Group’s music trivia board game and sees two intergenerational teams compete in the studio to place iconic songs in order of their year of release. The first team to correctly place 10 hits advance to the final, where they compete for a cash prize.

The news was first reported by Spanish outlet Yotele and confirmed by C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cveintiuno. The Spanish version will be recorded at RTVE’s production centre in Barcelona.

Hitster is expected to be one of the main primetime bets for next season on RTVE’s flagship channel La 1 as the pubcaster continues to double down on entertainment.

According to figures from The Wit, unveiled at Conecta, RTVE ended the 2025/26 season as Spain’s biggest importer of entertainment formats, with 12 titles.

The show also marks the latest collaboration between Fremantle Spain and RTVE, following the recent announcement of El túnel: Avanza y gana, the first worldwide version of The Tunnel, the paper format created by Eureka Studios and distributed by Fremantle.

The creative development of the TV version of Hitster was led by Fremantle Netherlands and NewBe, the Amsterdam- and Antwerp-based producer, with support from Jumbo Group.

The Spanish adaptation joins other international versions unveiled by Fremantle at this year’s London TV Screenings, including those for RTL in Germany, RTL4 in the Netherlands and Quebecor Content in French-speaking Canada. Fremantle holds production and distribution rights to the format.

For Fremantle Spain, the Hitster order follows those for The Tunnel and two Atresmedia formats: Japanese comedy gameshow Freeze for La Sexta and Talpa Studios’ Caught in the Middle for Antena 3.