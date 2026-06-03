Rogers net HGTV greenlights two new shows from Bryan and Sarah Baeumler

Canadian specialty channel HGTV, owned by Rogers Sports & Media (RSM), has commissioned a pair of new series from home renovation personalities Bryan and Sarah Baeumler.

Baeumler Ranch follows the husband and wife as they look to transform a sprawling Rocky Mountain ranch into a world-class destination, while Sarah Baeumler By Design sees the presenter race against the clock to complete major transformations. Both new series are produced by B3 Multimedia in association with HGTV.

HGTV also commissioned a Canadian remake of American format Home Town Takeover, with the couple set to host. Produced by RTR Media in association with HGTV, the series will follow the revitalisation of a deserving Canadian community. Production will begin later this month.

The greenlights come after RSM last year struck an exclusive production deal with the Baeumlers. Under the deal, which is set to officially begin in 2027, the duo will develop and produce original unscripted series for HGTV in Canada. The deal was significant as it saw Bryan Baeumler leave his long-time broadcast home, Corus Entertainment.

“Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are household names who’ve built an incredible connection with HGTV audiences in Canada,” said Kale Stockwell, head of original programming at RSM.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Baeumlers to bring fresh, inspiring lifestyle content with the familiar faces HGTV audiences have come to know and love.”