Richard Harris appointed co-MD at expanding Aussie prodco Bronte Pictures

Former South Australian Film Commission (SAFC) chief Richard Harris and former Miramax executive Michelle Krumm have joined the executive leadership team of Australian production company Bronte Pictures.

As part of a restructure of the production house, which is being renamed Bronte Studios, Harris has been appointed co-MD alongside Bronte founder/producer Blake Northfield.

Krumm joins as a producer, working alongside Sandra Tahmasby Baxter, head of production, and Drew Smith, head of development. Smith and Baxter have been elevated to partners within the company.

Under the revamp, the traditionally feature film-centric production company will now also focus on growing its production services business, offering both production and post-production support.

Harris most recently worked for Closer Productions as an executive producer, having also served as EP at Minderoo Pictures and worked at Screen Australia. His new responsibilities at Bronte will include accelerating growth and diversity across all areas of the company, according to Northfield.

“We are thrilled to have someone with his experience, network and track record join our company at such a pivotal moment,” Northfield said of Harris.

Northfield conceded that while the screen industry is facing immense challenges, Bronte had been experiencing demand for production services.

“We are seeing genuine opportunities opening, particularly in the international market. In some ways the tightening of the market is the very thing that has informed our strategy, that tells us that rather than go backwards we need to grow to survive,” he said.

Bronte has also appointed an advisory board as it evolves its creative and operational vision, which includes Cornerstone Films founder Mark Gooder, XYZ Films executive Todd Brown, director Phillip Noyce and writer/director Sofya Gollan.

Bronte Studios is currently working on a slate that includes productions from The Hayes Brothers, Kriv Stenders, Tony Ayres, Mark Morrissey, Pj Hogan and Kiah Roache-Turner.