Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU’s Real Housewives format in SA Winelands

NBCUniversal-owned hit reality format The Real Housewives is set to expand into the Winelands of South Africa.

The Real Housewives of the Winelands was filmed in and around Franschhoek, Paarl, Stellenbosch and Somerset West and follows six women who open their homes, lives and hearts to viewers.

They include a former beauty queen, an entrepreneur, a fitness model, a medical doctor, a singer and a woman married to the head of one of the oldest South African companies.

Production company Red Pepper Pictures is behind the South African series, which will debut on Afrikaans-language channel kykNET on DStv 144 on April 20 at 20.00.

Barrie Kelly, VP of international format production and development at NBCUniversal, said: “The Real Housewives of the Winelands is one of the most breathtaking franchises that we did. The set of the Cape winelands is amazing and I love how it is used in the opening titles.”

“It was a privilege to film this series in one of the most photogenic regions in our country. Our six women of colour have strong opinions and are going to have the country buzzing properly. Viewers can expect drama, emotion and witty humour,” added Lindi Lucouw, exec producer at Red Pepper Pictures.

Other versions of the reality format have successfully debuted in African cities such as Johannesburg, Durban, Nairobi, Lagos, Abuja, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Pretoria.

The Real Housewives format started in the US on NBCUniversal-owned cable channel Bravo. It is distributed worldwide by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios.