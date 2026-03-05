Radial grows true crime, paranormal library by acquiring New Dominion catalogue

US-based Radial Entertainment is expanding its true crime and paranormal library with the acquisition of New Dominion Pictures’ catalogue.

Oaktree Capital Management-backed Radial, which was formed last year from the merger of FilmRise and Shout! Studios, will acquire over 600 hours of content spanning true crime, investigation and the paranormal.

Dominion Pictures, based in Virginia and founded in 1989, is a producer and distributor focused on true crime, military, medical, paranormal, history and reality content. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes franchises like The FBI Files and The Detectives, both of which Radial previously managed and distributed on free ad-supported streaming TV platforms in the US.

“Through this acquisition, Radial takes ownership of the underlying intellectual property of these titles, expanding the scope of its distribution to all rights, worldwide and in perpetuity,” said Radial, adding that holding the derivative rights will enable it to “explore production of new episodes to reinvigorate these beloved series.”

Other titles included in the deal are ghost story anthology A Haunting and 17 other unscripted properties, such as automotive series FantomWorks and rescue show Critical Rescue.

“Owning IP is the foundation of a durable content strategy,” said Radial Entertainment CEO Jeff Shultz.

“In a world where distribution is increasingly fragmented, controlling both the asset and its global distribution allows us to maximise value over time. These are proven franchises with enduring demand. With full rights in perpetuity, including remake and production rights, we can both optimise the existing catalogue across global platforms and actively develop new content, extending the life of these brands for decades.”

David Stockmeier, president of New Dominion Pictures, added: “This transaction is the culmination of co-founder Nicolas Valcour’s vision to continue to deliver high-quality, non-fiction programming to the world for years to come.”