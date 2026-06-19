Radial Entertainment, Woodcut Media expand true crime franchise with World’s Most Evil Women

LA-based distribution company Radial Entertainment and UK indie Woodcut Media are expanding the Most Evil factual franchise with true crime series World’s Most Evil Women.

The 10×60’ title is produced by Woodcut Media, with Radial handling US distribution and Woodcut International distributing the series worldwide. It is scheduled to debut later this summer on Radial’s FilmRise channel in the US and Canada.

World’s Most Evil Women investigates the women behind some of recent history’s most heinous crimes. They include romance novelist-turned-murderer Nancy Brophy and Amanda Taylor, the widow who celebrated a brutal revenge killing with a selfie.

The series is led by executive producers Angie Cox and Koulla Anastasi of Woodcut, and Katie Carroll and Cristina Guggino of Radial Entertainment. Woodcut’s Madeline Chiari is series producer.

The show is driven by a female creative team, with both companies claiming this will lead to more nuanced portrayals of the women highlighted in the series.

Woodcut’s Most Evil franchise has previously included titles such as World’s Most Dangerous Prisoners and World’s Most Evil Killers.